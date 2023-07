TRUMP TO CAMPAIGN IN COUNCIL BLUFFS NEXT WEEK

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS MAKING A CAMPAIGN STOP IN WESTERN IOWA NEXT WEEK.

TRUMP IS SET TO APPEAR AT THE MIDAMERICA CENTER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS ON FRIDAY, JULY 7TH.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN AT 10 A.M.

TRUMP IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE THE PODIUM THREE HOURS LATER AROUND 1 P.M.