SUSPECT NAMED IN 14TH & INGLESIDE SHOOTING

AUTHORITIES HAVE ARRESTED THE SUSPECT WANTED FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A MAN MONDAY EVENING AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE.

A WARRANT WAS ISSUED FRIDAY CHARGING 20-YEAR-OLD YASIN AHMED ABDI OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER FOR THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 36-YEAR-OLD MARLON WHITE EYES OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN AN INCIDENT THAT TOOK PLACE AROUND 6:40 P.M. MONDAY.

WHITE EYES WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN CRITICAL CONDITION AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

POLICE SAY AN ALTERCATION BETWEEN SEVERAL PEOPLE HAD TAKEN PLACE, PRIOR TO THE SHOOTING.