SOUTH DAKOTA SALES TAX DECREASE TO BEGIN

SOUTH DAKOTA BUSINESSES ARE PREPARING FOR THE SALES TAX DECREASE GOING INTO EFFECT ON SATURDAY, JULY 1ST.

THE MOVE COMES FROM HOUSE BILL 11-37. BUSINESSES AROUND THE STATE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THE LOWER TAXES, LIKE ADJUSTING POINT-OF-SALE SYSTEMS, EVEN THOUGH IT WILL ONLY CHANGE BY ABOUT A QUARTER OF A PERCENT.

OWNERS ARE HOPEFUL THAT THEY COULD START SEEING A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THEIR SALES AND AN INCREASE IN CUSTOMERS.

THE REDUCTION WILL EXPIRE AND GO BACK TO THE FOUR-POINT-FIVE PERCENT RATE IN 2027.