RAGBRAI DEPARTURE ROUTE UNVEILED

THE DEPARTURE ROUTE FROM SIOUX CITY FOR THE 25,000 PLUS BIKE RIDERS TAKING PART IN RAGBRAI IN LATE JULY HAS BEEN UNVEILED.

CITY RAGBRAI PUBLICITY CHAIR ANNE WESTRA SAYS IT STARTS AT THE RIVERFRONT:

WESTRA HOPES SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL GIVE THE RIDERS A GOOD SENDOFF THAT SUNDAY MORNING ON JULY 23RD:

MORE THAN 25,000 CYCLISTS WILL DEPART SIOUX CITY THAT SUNDAY FOR THE 50TH ANNUAL REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA