TRIAL DATE SET FOR CASTELLANOS-ROSALES

AN ARRAIGNMENT HEARING TOOK PLACE THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE MAN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN BACK ON APRIL 25TH.

39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES OF SIOUX CITY PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF JORDAN BEARDSHEAR IN HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

HE ALSO PLEADED NOT GUILTY.TO CHILD NEGLECT, AND CHILD ABUSE.IN THE HEARING AT THE UNION COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES AND BEARDSHEAR HAD A CHILD TOGETHER AND WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP.

COURT OFFICIALS SAY A STATUS HEARING IN THE CASE WILL TAKE PLACE AUGUST 18TH WITH A TENATIVE TRIAL DATE SET FOR MAY 28TH OF 2024.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES REMAINS HELD IN THE UNION COUNTY JAIL.