SIOUX CITY HOSTS STILL NEEDED FOR INBOUND RAGBRAI RIDERS

SIOUX CITY IS CONTINUING PREPARATIONS FOR THE ARRIVAL OF MORE THAN 25,000 BIKE RIDERS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE THAT ARE EXPECTED TO STAY IN TOWN JULY 22-23 FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI.

LOCAL HOSTS ARE STILL NEEDED FOR MANY OF THE RIDERS AND SUPPORTERS OF THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

MOST RIDERS EXPECT ONLY A YARD FOR CAMPING. ACCESS TO A BATHROOM AND SHOWER IS APPRECIATED, ALONG WITH A PLACE TO FILL THEIR WATER BOTTLES.

SOME REQUESTS FOR DRIVEWAYS WITH 30 AMP PLUGS FOR RV’S AS WELL AS INDOOR ACCOMMODATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE.

RAGBRAI INSURES ALL REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS.

LOCAL HOSTS SHOULD BE PREPARED TO SHELTER CAMPERS IN CASE OF STORMS OR HIGH WINDS.

MORE THAN 2,000 RAGBRAI RIDERS HAVE ALREADY BEEN MATCHED WITH LOCAL RESIDENTS.

IF INTERESTED, YOU MAY SIGN UP TO BE A HOST AT http://RAGBRAISIOUXCITY.COM OR VISIT THE “SIOUX CITY HOT SHOTS HOUSING RAGBRAI 2023” FACEBOOK PAGE.