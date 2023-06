MORE FAMILIES THAN EXPECTED SIGN UP FOR IA EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

TEN-THOUSAND MORE FAMILIES THAN EXPECTED HAVE APPLIED FOR THE EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS PROGRAM.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SAYS MORE THAN 24 THOUSAND IOWANS HAVE APPLIED FOR THE PRIVATE SCHOOL COST SAVING PROGRAM.

LAWMAKERS ALLOCATED 107-MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE E-S-A PROGRAM FOR AROUND 14-THOUSAND FAMILIES.

ACCEPTED APPLICATIONS WOULD GET NEARLY 76-HUNDRED DOLLARS PER STUDENT FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL EDUCATION, BUT NOT ALL FAMILIES ARE GUARANTEED FUNDING.

IF ALL APPLICATIONS WERE ACCEPTED, THE STATE WOULD SPEND AROUND 80-MILLION DOLLARS MORE THAN BUDGETED.

THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS FRIDAY.