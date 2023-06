MIKE PENCE TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY NEXT WEEK

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MIKE PENCE WILL BE CAMPAIGNING IN SIOUX CITY NEXT WEEK.

WOODBURY COUNTY G-O-P CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON SAYS THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WILL BE SPEAKING HERE ON JULY 5TH AT THE PIZZA RANCH ON FLOYD BOULEVARD:

HENDERSON SAYS PENCE IS THE LATEST OF SEVERAL G-O-P CANDIDATES TO CAMPAIGN HERE IN SIOUX CITY:

HE SAYS CANDIDATES WHO HAVE ALREADY APPEARED IN SIOUX CITY, SUCH AS VIVEK RAMASWAMY, HAVE BEEN IMPRESSED WITH THE TURNOUT THEY RECEIVED:

WHILE NO ACTUAL CANDIDATES ARE COMING FOR THE MARDI GRAS STYLE BIG PARADE ON FRIDAY, HENDERSON SAYS SOME WILL BE REPRESENTED IN IT.

THE DOWNTOWN PARADE BEGINS AT 6:00 P.M.