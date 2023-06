LOCAL BREW CELEBRATES THE BOMB POP

THURSDAY IS NATIONAL BOMB POP DAY AND A LE MARS MICROBREWERY IS PAYING TRIBUTE TO ONE OF WELLS BLUE BUNNY’S BEST-KNOWN TREATS.

THREE YEARS AGO, BEN SITZMAN, THE BREWMASTER AT WISE I, THOUGHT THAT CREATING A BEER WITH THE TASTE OF THE BOMB POP WOULD BE A GREAT IDEA.

SITZMAN SAYS IT TOOK A YEAR TO WORK OUT THE LEGALITIES, AND THEN SOME EXPERIMENTING TO GET THE FLAVOR THEY WANTED.

THEY NAMED THE BREW “BOMB POP SOUR” AND WELLS ENTERPRISES WORKED CLOSELY WITH THEM OVER SEVERAL MONTHS TO ARRIVE AT THE FINAL PRODUCT:

THE DRINK DEBUTED THURSDAY AND ROLLS OUT IN CANS SATURDAY.

SITZMANN SAYS THE BOMB POP SOUR IS AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME.

D.S. ABERNETHY AND JAMES S. MERRITT, OF MERRITT FOODS, INVENTED THE BOMB POP IN 1955.

WELLS DAIRY BOUGHT MERRITT FOODS AND THE BOMB POP IN 1991.

KLEM contributed