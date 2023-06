ENHANCED SECURITY FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

THERE WILL BE ENHANCED SECURITY AND BAG SCREENING FOR THIS YEAR’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

FESTIVAL OFFICIALS SAY ALL BAGS WILL BE SEARCHED THIS YEAR AT THE ENTRY GATES, AND ATTENDEES ARE ASKED TO ONLY BRING SMALL BAGS TO THE FESTIVAL, CONTAINING ONLY ESSENTIAL ITEMS.

CLEAR BAGS ARE GREATLY PREFERRED AND NO OUTSIDE BEVERAGES, WEAPONS, FOOD, FIREWORKS, OR ITEMS DEEMED UNSAFE BY THE FESTIVAL WILL BE ALLOWED INSIDE THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS.

DAVID BERNSTEIN, FESTIVAL CO-PRODUCER SAYS “THIS PROTOCOL HAS BECOME THE STANDARD IN MUSIC AND SPORTING EVENTS NATIONWIDE AND ITS TIME FOR US TO IMPLEMENT THESE ENHANCED PROCEDURES AS WELL,”

THE TWO MAIN FESTIVAL ENTRANCES AT 24TH AND GRANDVIEW, AND AT STONE PARK BOULEVARD WILL HAVE BAG FREE EXPRESS LANES FOR ENTRY..