RSV VACCINES FOR SENIORS EXPECTED BY THIS FALL

THERE’S NEW R-S-V VACCINES FOR OLDER ADULTS THAT HAVE RECENTLY BEEN APPROVED BY THE F-D-A TO PROTECT PEOPLE 60 AND OLDER FROM SERIOUS CASES OF THE ILLNESS..

DR. VANESSA OGUNDIPE OF MERCYONE SAYS R-S-V IS AN UPPER RESPIRATORY VIRUS THAT MAINLY AFFECTS OLDER PEOPLE AND YOUNG INFANTS:

SHE SAYS THE F-D-A APPROVED THE TWO VACCINES IN MAY, AND THEY ARE SOON BECOMING AVAILABLE TO OLDER AT RISK PATIENTS TO HELP PREVENT THE VIRAL INFECTIONS:

DR. OGUNDIPE SAYS THE TWO VACCINES ARE A LITTLE DIFFERENT FROM EACH OTHER:

PATIENTS WOULD ONLY NEED ONE SHOT.

THE VACCINES JUST NEEDS THE C-D-C’S APPROVAL BEFORE THEY ARE DISTRIBUTED NATIONWIDE.

SHE SAYS THERE IS ALSO AN R-S-V VACCINE IN THE WORKS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN, AND THE HOPE IS THAT IF IT IS APPROVED, IT WILL HELP PREVENT THE RESPIRATORY AILMENT IN THEIR NEWBORN CHILDREN.

