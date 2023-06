NAVIGATOR CO2 REMAINS HOPEFUL TO BUILD PIPELINE IN WOODBURY COUNTY

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS RECEIVED AN UPDATE FROM A COMPANY WISHING TO BUILD A CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE THROUGH PART OF THE COUNTY ON TUESDAY.

TRACIE GIBLER IS WITH NAVIGATOR CO2:

GIBLER SAYS THERE’S JUST A SMALL SEGMENT OF THE PIPELINE THAT WOULD RUN THROUGH WOODBURY COUNTY:

GIBLER TOLD THE SUPERVISORS THAT THE CARBON DIOXIDE SHIPPED THROUGH THE SIX TO TWENTY INCH WIDE PIPELINE WOULD BE IN LIQUID FORM:

SHE EMPHASIZED THAT NAVIGATOR IS EXCEEDING SAFETY STANDARDS IN THEIR PROPOSAL IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS:

GIBLER EXPLAINED NUMEROUS OTHER PROJECT SAFETY FEATURES TO SUPERVISORS, WHO THANKED HER FOR THE PROJECT UPDATE,

SOME LANDOWNERS ALONG THE PROPOSED ROUTE REMAIN OPPOSED TO THE PIPELINE.

NAVIGATOR RECENTLY LOST A COURT CHALLENGE AGAINST PROPERTY OWNERS WHO DID NOT WANT THEM SURVEYING THEIR LAND FOR THE PROJECT.