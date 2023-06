IOWA AIR QUALITY ALERT BECAUSE OF CANADIAN FIRES

THE ENTIRE STATE OF IOWA IS UNDER AN AIR QUALITY ALERT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING DUE TO SMOKE FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES.

THE AIR QUALITY INDEX IN PARTS OF EASTERN IOWA MAY BE THE WORST IT’S EVER BEEN AND RESIDENTS ARE BEING WARNED TO DIG OUT THEIR N-95 MASKS THAT WERE POPULAR DURING THE PANDEMIC IF THEY’RE DOING ANYTHING STRENUOUS OUTSIDE.

TOM RUSSELL OF THE IOWA D-N-R’S AIR QUALITY BUREAU, SAYS THE LEVELS OF “VERY UNHEALTHY” AIR BEING RECORDED ARE “NEARLY UNPRECEDENTED.”

BADAIR1 OC…QUITE BAD. :10

MOST OF THE STATE IS IN THE “UNHEALTHY” CATEGORY WEDNESDAY, BUT LARGE AREAS OF EASTERN IOWA ARE CONSIDERED “VERY UNHEALTHY” BY THE D-N-R.

DRIFTING SMOKE FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES IS TO BLAME.

RUSSELL SAYS PARTS OF WESTERN AND SOUTHWESTERN IOWA ARE ACTUALLY IN THE “GOOD” CATEGORY TODAY (WEDS), BUT FOR THE MAJORITY OF IOWA, RUSSELL SAYS IT’S BEST TO STAY INDOORS.

MANY IOWANS HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS FOR THE INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND.

IT’S STILL NOT CLEAR HOW SMOKY THE AIR MAY BE FOR THE FOUR-DAY HOLIDAY, BUT RUSSELL SUGGESTS WE MAY HAVE TO PREPARE FOR THE LONG HAUL.

BADAIR2 OC……… THROUGH THE SUMMER” :09

. CEDAR RAPIDS SET A RECORD FOR UNHEALTHY AIR, WITH AN AIR QUALITY INDEX OF 264.

Map by Iowa DNR