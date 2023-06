U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER OF NEBRASKA IS RUNNING FOR REELECTION.

THE REPUBLICAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED HER 2024 CAMPAIGN WEDNESDAY MORNING AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN.

FISCHER11 OC….ON THAT (LAUGHS)

FISCHER SAYS HER SERVICE TO NEBRASKA HAS BEEN AN HONOR, AND SHE WOULD LIKE TO CONTINUE TO SERVE THE STATE’S RESIDENTS:

FISCHER12 OC…….I LOVE. :15

IF REELECTED IT WOULD BE FISCHER’S THIRD TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE.