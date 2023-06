CALEA WEB PORTAL ALLOWS YEAR ROUND COMMENTS ON LOCAL POLICE

SIOUX CITY’S POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ADDED A NEW RESOURCE ON ITS WEBSITE.

THE COMMISSION ON ACCREDITATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES, KNOWN AS CALEA, HAS LAUNCHED A PUBLIC COMMENT WEB PORTAL.

THE PD HAS BUILT A LINK TO THIS SITE ON THEIR WEBSITE UNDER THE RESOURCES TAB CALLED CALEA PORTAL.

IT’S FOR PUBLIC COMMENT AND FEEDBACK ABOUT OUR POLICE DEPARTMENT ON QUALITY OF SERVICE OR OTHER INFORMATION RELEVANT TO THE DEPARTMENT’S ACCREDITATION PROCESS.

THE YEAR-ROUND COMMENT PORTAL REPLACES THE NEED FOR CALEA TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS EVERY 4 YEARS.

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN CONTINUOUSLY ACCREDITED BY CALEA SINCE 1995 AND WAS RE-ACCREDITED IN JULY 2022 FOR THE 9TH TIME.

THE LOCAL WEBSITE IS AT http://WWW.SIOUXCITYPOLICE.COM