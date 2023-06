WARMING SHELTER TO REDUCE SUMMER SERVICE DUE TO FINANCIAL CRUNCH

SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER WILL BE REDUCING THE NUMBER OF CLIENTS IT IS SERVING IN THE COMING WEEKS BECAUSE OF INCREASING OPERATING EXPENSES.

JOE TWIDWELL, BOARD PRESIDENT OF THE SHELTER, EXPLAINED THE ISSUES AT THE END OF MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING DURING THE CITIZEN CONCERNS COMMENT PERIOD:

TWIDWELL1 OC……A WALKER. :27

THE SHELTER BOARD HAD VOTED EARLIER THIS YEAR TO STAY OPEN 24-7 DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS.

PREVIOUSLY, THEY WERE ONLY OPEN FROM 9:30 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. DURING THE WARMER WEATHER PERIOD OF MAY 1ST THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST.

TWIDWELL SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN CURRENTLY AVERAGING 100 PEOPLE A NIGHT AT THE SHELTER LOCATED AT 916 NEBRASKA STREET.

HE SAYS WHEN THE SHELTER LIMITS WHO MAY STAY THERE ON JULY 9TH, MANY OF THEIR CLIENTS WILL BE WITHOUT ACCESS TO SOME PUBLIC SERVICES:

TWIDWELL2 OC……..APPLY FOR JOBS. :26

HE CLOSED BY REPEATING THAT THE SHELTER NEEDS MONEY, BUT DID NOT ASK THE COUNCIL FOR ANYTHING SPECIFIC:

TWIDWELL3 OC………REPORT THAT. :15

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE RESPONDED, SAYING HOMELESSNESS IS A COMMUNITY PROBLEM, AND IT TAKES A COMMUNITY SOLUTION WITH EVERYONE COMING TOGETHER.