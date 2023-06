THE STAGE IS GETTING SET FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

STAGE CONSTRUCTION IN GRANDVIEW PARK IS NEARLY COMPLETE FOR THIS WEEKEND’S ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THE FREE DAY OF MUSIC BEGINS AT NOON THIS SATURDAY CULMINATING WITH HEADLINER EARTH, WIND AND FIRE FOLLOWED BY A FIREWORKS DISPLAY.

BERNSTEIN SAYS IT’S BEST FOR CONCERT GOERS TO PARK AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND RIDE THE SHUTTLEBUS TO GRANDVIEW PARK:

SATPARK7 OC………READY TO GO. :16

NO COOLERS OR PETS WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PARK DURING THE MUSIC FESTIVAL:

SATPARK8 OC…..TYSON FOODS. :10

BERNSTEIN SAYS CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW WATER TOWER IS COMPLETE, SO THERE WILL BE EXPANDED HILLSIDE SEATING FOR YOUR BLANKETS OR LAWN CHAIRS:

SATPARK9 OC……IN GROWING THE GRASS. :23

THE SECOND STAGE, KNOWN AS THE “ABE STAGE” WILL HAVE A VARIETY OF HIP HOP AND RAP ACTS HEADLINED BY ARMANI WHITE FROM PHILADELPHIA.