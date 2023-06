NEW JUDGE CHOSEN TO PRESIDE OVER UNION COUNTY MURDER CASE

A NEW JUDGE WILL PRESIDE OVER THE TRIAL OF THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF A WOMAN AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

THE SUSPECT, 39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR ON APRIL 25TH

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES APPEARED IN UNION COUNTY COURT ON MONDAY.WHERE PROSECUTOR JERRY MILLER FILED AN AFFIDAVIT TO DISQUALIFY JUDGE TAMI BERN FROM PRESIDING OVER THE CASE.

CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE CHERYL GERING AGREED TO RECUSE JUDGE BERN FROM THE CASE AND APPOINTED JUDGE DAVID KNOFF TO PRESIDE OVER THE CASE.

THE NEW JUDGE WILL MEET WITH ATTORNEYS AND SET AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE FOR CASTELLANOS-ROSALES, WHO HAS NOT ENTERED A PLEA IN THE CASE YET.