CITY RECYCLING PICKUP TO GO EVERY OTHER WEEK STARTING MONDAY

GILL HAULING WILL BEGIN COLLECTING RECYCLING CONTAINERS EVERY OTHER WEEK BEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 3RD.

NEW ROUTE MAPS ARE AVAILABLE AT CUSTOMER SERVICE IN CITY HALL AND ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE, http://www.sioux-city.org/garbageandrecycling.

GARBAGE CONTAINERS WILL CONTINUE TO BE COLLECTED EVERY WEEK, WITH NO CHANGE TO THE CURRENT ROUTES.

RESIDENTS MAY SEE AN INCREASE IN COLLECTION SERVICE STAFF IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD DURING THIS TRANSITION

GARBAGE COLLECTION FEES ARE CHANGING ON JULY 1ST FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS.

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED AN AMENDMENT TO THE RESIDENTIAL SERVICE RATES FOR GARBAGE COLLECTION WITH GILL HAULING AT MONDAY’S MEETING.

THE FEE FOR A 95-GALLON CONTAINER WILL DECREASE FROM $18.21 A MONTH TO $17.30.

THE 65-GALLON CONTAINER FEE INCREASES 45 CENTS TO $16.00.

THE EXTRA CONTAINER FEE PER BIN WILL INCREASE 9 CENTS TO $4.25.

THE COST OF PURCHASING A SOLID WASTE STICKER IS ALSO GOING UP FROM $1.15 PER STICKER TO $1.50.

YOU MAY CONTACT GILL HAULING AT 712-279-0151 WITH QUESTIONS OR TO REQUEST A DIFFERENT SIZE OR ADDITIONAL COLLECTION BINS.