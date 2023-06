UNEXPECTED DEVELOPMENT IN DAKOTA DUNES MURDER CASE

THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF A WOMAN AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT APPEARED IN UNION COUNTY COURT ON MONDAY.

39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, CHILD NEGLECT, AND CHILD ABUSE IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT ON APRIL 25TH.

NO PLEA WAS ENTERED BY THE SUSPECT TO THOSE CHARGES AND IN A SURPRISING DEVELOPMENT, UNION COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY JERRY MILLER FILED AN AFFIDAVIT TO DISQUALIFY JUDGE TAMI BERN FROM THE CASE.

MILLER DID NOT STATE IN COURT WHY HE OBJECTED TO BERN PRESIDING OVER THE CASE.

MILLER’S AFFIDAVIT MUST BE BE REVIEWED BY THE CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE BEFORE AN ARRAIGNMENT FOR CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS SCHEDULED.