SD ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS OF NEW COMPUTER SCAM BILKING RESIDENTS

THERE’S A NEW TWIST TO AN OLD COMPUTER SCAM GOING AROUND SOUTH DAKOTA, AND SOME PEOPLE HAVE BEEN BILKED OUT OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY IS WARNING RESIDENTS TO BE VIGILANT FOR A POP-UP COMPUTER REPAIR SCAM THAT HIS OFFICE HAS RECEIVED SEVERAL COMPLAINTS ABOUT:

JACKLEY SAYS THE SCAM PREYS ON THE PERSON’S FEAR THAT THEIR COMPUTER IS INFECTED, AND THEY NEED TO PAY FOR THE REPAIR AND CLEAR UP OTHER ACCOUNTS.

UNFORTUNATELY, SOME VICTIMS HAVE LOST THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS:

THE POP-UP MESSAGE CONTAINS A NUMBER TO CALL, AND WHEN THE NUMBER IS CALLED, THE ENTITY CLAIMS TO BE WITH MICROSOFT, DELL, GOOGLE OR OTHER WELL-KNOWN ENTITIES.

JACKLEY SAYS A REPUTABLE COMPUTER COMPANY WILL NEVER CONTACT A USER THROUGH A POP-UP MESSAGE:

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IF YOU ARE CALLED, OBTAIN AS MUCH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SCAMMER AS YOU CAN, SUCH AS NAME, PHONE NUMBER, TIME THEY CALLED, AND WHAT THEY SAID.

ALSO, LET A FAMILY MEMBER KNOW ABOUT THE CALL:

PEOPLE WHO RECEIVE SUCH CALLS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER PROTECTION AT CONSUMERHELP@STATE.SD.US OR CALL 1-800-300-1986 OR 605-773-4400.