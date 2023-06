ROAD & RAIL REPAIR PROJECTS CONTINUE

THE CITY WAS EXPECTED TO BEGIN THE 30TH STREET AND PIERCE STREET AREA STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT THIS MORNING.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW WATER MAIN, NEW WATER SERVICES, NEW STORM SEWER MAINS, NEW SANITARY SEWER MAINS, NEW STREET PAVING, AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS.

THE PROJECT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED IN THREE STAGES.

STAGE 1 INCLUDES THE INTERSECTIONS OF 31ST STREET AND GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD EXTENDING EAST TOWARDS DOUGLAS STREET, AS WELL AS PIERCE STREET FROM NORTH OF 29TH STREET TO SOUTH OF 30TH STREET.

THE PROJECT WAS AWARDED TO HULSTEIN EXCAVATING FOR JUST OVEER THREE MILLION, 890-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

ALSO, UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD PLANS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE TWO NORTHSIDE RAILROAD CROSSINGS TODAY TO REPLACE CROSSING SURFACES.

THE LOCATIONS ARE 41ST STREET AT THE RAILROAD CROSSING DIRECTLY EAST OF FLOYD BOULEVARD AND 46TH STREET AT THE RAILROAD CROSSING DIRECTLY EAST OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

A DETOUR AT 41ST STREET WILL USE FLOYD BOULEVARD TO OUTER DRIVE TO BUSINESS 75.

THE 46TH STREET CROSSING DETOUR WILL BE FROM BUSINESS 75 TO OUTER DRIVE TO HIGHWAY 75.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THUSRDAY.