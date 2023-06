ONE MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MONDAY EVENING SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE MONDAY EVENING IN THE AREA OF 14TH AND INGLESIDE ON THE CITY’S NEAR NORTHSIDE.

WHEN POLICE ARRIVED AROUND 6:40 P.M. THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL AND WAS REPORTEDLY STILL IN SURGERY AT 10:30 P.M.

POLICE BELIEVE THE VICTIM WAS SHOT FOLLOWING A DISTURBANCE BETWEEN A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS.

NO ARRESTS WERE REPORTED AS OF 10:30 P.M.