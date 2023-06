INGLESIDE SHOOTING VICTIM SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES

THE VICTIM OF MONDAY EVENING’S SHOOTING AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE HAS DIED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 36-YEAR-OLD MARLON WHITE EYES OF SIOUX CITY WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN AN INCIDENT THAT TOOK PLACE AROUND 6:40 P.M.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN CRITICAL CONDITION AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

POLICE SAY AN ALTERCATION BETWEEN SEVERAL PEOPLE HAD TAKEN PLACE, PRIOR TO THE SHOOTING.

POLICE BELIEVE THIS IS AN ISOLATED EVENT AND ARE CURRENTLY SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SHOOTING IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 712-279-6440, OR THE ANNONYMOUS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).

updated 10:35 a.m. 6/27/23

———————————————-

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE MONDAY EVENING IN THE AREA OF 14TH AND INGLESIDE ON THE CITY’S NEAR NORTHSIDE.

WHEN POLICE ARRIVED AROUND 6:40 P.M. THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL AND WAS REPORTEDLY STILL IN SURGERY AT 10:30 P.M.

POLICE BELIEVE THE VICTIM WAS SHOT FOLLOWING A DISTURBANCE BETWEEN A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS.

NO ARRESTS WERE REPORTED AS OF 10:30 P.M.