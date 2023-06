DROUGHT ALSO TAKES TOLL ON YOUNG TREES

IF YOU’RE THINKING OF DOING SOME LANDSCAPING, NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO PLANT TREES.

FORESTER EMMA HANIGAN OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAYS YOU CAN PLAN FOR A NEW TREE IN THE SUMMER, BUT DO NOT PLANT A NEW TREE UNTIL THE FALL:

SHE REMINDS HOMEOWNERS TO WATER TREES, YOUNG AND MATURE ALIKE, THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER SEASON, AND TO CHECK THE LEAVES ON YOUR TREES:

THE D-N-R SAYS THE WIDESPREAD DROUGHT IN IOWA PUTS STRESS ON ALL OF THE STATE’S FOLIAGE — TREES INCLUDED.