THE FUNDRAISING TOTAL IS IN FROM SUNDAY’S “COVER THE CRUISER” EVENT TO BENEFIT THE SIOUX CITY KNIGHT’S SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEAM.

PARTICIPANTS CONTRIBUTED FIVE OR MORE DOLLARS FOR A STICKER TO WRITE THEIR NAME ON AND STICK ON A SIOUX CITY POLICE CRUISER PARKED AT FLEET FARM.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS $1700 WAS RAISED IN THE EVENT.

THIS WAS THE SECOND TIME POLICE HAVE PARTNERED WITH THE LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEAM TO COVER A CRUISER.

Photo courtesy Sioux City Knights