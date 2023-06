185TH TO TAKE PART IN 100 YEARS OF AIR REFUELING EVENTS

A KC-135 STRATOTANKER FROM THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING ALONG WITH THREE F-16S FROM SOUTH DAKOTA’S 114TH FIGHTER WING ARE GOING TO TAKE PART IN A NATIONAL EVENT TUESDAY THAT CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF AIR REFUELING.

CAPTAIN BRADEN CHRISTENSEN IS AN AIRCRAFT COMMANDER WITH THE 185TH:

KC135A OC…THE TWO AIRPLANES. :08

HE SAYS THE PLANES WILL PERFORM A NUMBER OF FLYOVERS IN THE MISSOURI RIVER VALLEY REGION:

KC135B OC……..WHAT WE DO. :11

CHRISTENSEN SAYS THE KC-135 HAS HAD A GREAT HISTORY OF ITS OWN WITH THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD:

KC135C OC……….AND NAVIGATION. :15

IN IOWA, LOOK FOR FLYOVERS IN SIOUX CITY AT 9:50 AM, WEST LAKE OKOBOJI AROUND 12:35 PM AND JACK TRICE STADIUM IN AMES AT 12:55 PM.

SIOUX CITY’S “OPERATION CENTENNIAL CONTACT” FLIGHT CAN BE TRACKED ON WWW.FLIGHTAWARE.COM. LOOK FOR CALLSIGN “TANKR85.”