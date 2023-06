REYNOLDS WRAPS UP ITALY MEETINGS, HEADS FOR KOSOVO

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TRAVELS TO KOSOVO ON SUNDAY AFTER COMPLETING THE ITALIAN LEG OF HER TRADE MISSION ON FRIDAY.

WHILE IN ITALY, REYNOLDS MET WITH DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL BETH BECHDOL FROM THE FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF THE UNITED NATIONS ABOUT ITS WORK TO PROMOTE GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY AND HOW IOWA CAN CONTRIBUTE.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ALSO ATTENDED A MEETING WITH ITALY MINISTER OF ENTERPRISES ADOLFO URSO TO DISCUSS DEEPENING IOWA’S TRADE RELATIONSHIP AND FUTURE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES.

SHE ALSO MET WITH FERRERO GROUP, ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST SWEET-PACKAGED FOOD COMPANIES AND NEW OWNER OF WELLS ENTERPRISES IN LE MARS.

TO CLOSE OUT THE ITALIAN LEG OF HER TRADE MISSION, REYNOLDS JOINED VENETO REGION VICE PRESIDENT ELISA DE BERTI AND RENEWED THE IOWA-VENETO SISTER STATE AGREEMENT.