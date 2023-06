SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL HOST THEIR SECOND “COVER THE CRUISER” FUNDRAISER FOR IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS ON SUNDAY.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS A PATROL CAR WILL BE PARKED AT FLEET FARM FROM 11 A.M. TO 6 P.M. AND YOU CAN PURCHASE A STICKER TO PLACE ON THE CAR WITH ALL PROCEEDS DONATED TO SPECIAL OLYMPICS:

STICKER4 OC…….ON THE SQUAD CAR. :09

SGT. GILL SAYS THEY HOPE TO HAVE THE VEHICLE COVERED WITH STICKERS BY THE END OF THE AFTERNOON.

FLEET FARM IS LOCATED AT 5858 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE.

Photo by SC Police