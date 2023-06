SPORTS-BETTING IS NOW LEGAL IN NEBRASKA, BUT ONLY IN ONE CASINO.

WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN IS THE ONLY PLACE WHERE THE BETTING IS AUTHORIZED.

THE FIRST LEGAL BET WAS MADE ON THURSDAY BY DAVID ANDERSON, THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE NEBRASKA HORSEMEN’S BENEVOLENT AND PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION.

THE WAGER WAS FOR THE NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS VERSUS MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS GAME WHICH KICKS OFF THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON ON AUGUST 31ST.