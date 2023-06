SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE DEBUTS NEW TRAINING FACILITY

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE DEDICATED THEIR NEW TRAINING FACILITY ON FRIDAY.

FIRE TRAINING OFFICER, RICHARD ANDERSEN SAYS IT’S THE BIGGEST STATE-OF-THE-ART TRAINING FACILITY IN THE REGION:

TOWER1 OC….SEARCH & RESCUE. :14

ANDERSON SAYS THE STRUCTURE ALSO HAS A TOWER AND ROOF FEATURE FOR SPECIALIZED AERIAL TRAINING:

TOWER2 OC……TRAIN ON THOSE. :18

HE SAYS THE NEW FACILITY PROVIDES A WIDE VARIETY OF TRAINING SCENARIOS:

TOWER3 OC………TO BEGIN WITH. :25.

THE PROJECT COST AROUND $560,000 AND WILL ALSO BE UTILIZED BY THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SWAT TEAM, THE NORTHWEST IOWA FIRE SCHOOL, WESTERN IOWA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S FIRE SCIENCE CLASS, AND THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CAREER ACADEMY.