GILL HAULING TO STEP UP CONTAINER REPLACEMENT EFFORTS

BEGINNING MONDAY, GILL HAULING SAYS THEY WILL BEGIN A “CLEAN UP WEEK” TO REPLACE MISSED GARBAGE AND RECYCLING BINS THROUGHOUT THE CITY.

CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE NOT RECEIVED ALL OF THEIR REPLACEMENT BINS ARE ASKED TO PLACE ANY OLD CONTAINERS CURBSIDE BEGINNING SUNDAY EVENING, JUNE 25TH.

CONTAINERS SHOULD BE LEFT CURBSIDE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK UNTIL THE BIN HAS BEEN EXCHANGED FOR A NEW ONE, IF NEEDED.

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING BIN REPLACEMENT BEGAN MAY 1ST AND THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 8,000 CUSTOMERS WHO STILL NEED THEIR CONTAINERS EXCHANGED.

GILL HAULING ANTICIPATES THE REPLACEMENT PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETE IN EARLY JULY.

QUESTIONS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO JUNIOR WITH GILL HAULING AT 616-915-2324.