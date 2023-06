CONSTRUCTION OF NEW WESTSIDE HOUSING PROJECT BEGINS

CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW HOUSING PROJECT IS GETTING UNDERWAY ON SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE AT THE OLD WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL LOCATION..

THE ISABELLA SQUARE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT INCLUDES 11 AFFORDABLE SINGLE FAMILY OWNER-OCCUPIED HOMES TO BE BUILT AT 1200 AND 1211 WEST 5TH STREET.

EACH HOME WILL HAVE THREE BEDROOMS, ONE BATH, FULL BASEMENTS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE.

IN ADDITION, UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS WILL BE MADE IN THE AREA ALONG WITH THE DEDICATION AND CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW PUBLIC PARK.

THE HOMES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1,200 SQUARE FEET AND WILL BE CONSTRUCTED BY DECEMBER 31ST OF 2025.

THE SALES PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED BY AN APPRAISAL.

THE BUYERS WOULD EACH NEED TO QUALIFY FOR A CONVENTIONAL LOAN AND MEET ANNUAL INCOME REQUIREMENTS