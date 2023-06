CONGRESS FAILS TO OVERRIDE BIDEN VETO ON ENDING STUDENT DEBT PLAN

STUDENT DEBT RELIEF FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS IN AMERICA IS STILL A POSSIBILITY.

REPUBLICANS IN THE U.S. HOUSE HAVE FAILED TO OVERTURN PRESIDENT BIDEN’S VETO OF THE CONGRESSIONAL REVIEW ACT, WHICH WOULD HAVE ENDED HIS STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PLAN.

THE ACT PASSED THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE EARLIER THIS YEAR BUT WAS ULTIMATELY VETOED BY THE PRESIDENT.

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA VOTED FOR A CONGRESSIONAL RESOLUTION TO OVERRIDE PRESIDENT BIDEN’S VETO OF REPUBLICAN LEGISLATION TO STOP HIS $400-BILLION STUDENT-LOAN BAILOUT.

THE STUDENT DEBT RELIEF PLAN IS NOW HEADED TO THE SUPREME COURT.