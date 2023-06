CAMP HIGH HOPES’ RIBFEST BRINGS GREAT BBQ TO BATTERY PARK SATURDAY

BATTERY PARK IS THE PLACE TO BE ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN SIOUX CITY FOR GREAT BAR-B-QUE.

SARAH MORGAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CAMP HIGH HOPES, SAYS COME EAT AND HELP SUPPORT THE SPECIAL NEEDS CAMP AT THE ANNUAL RIB FEST FUNDRAISER:

CHICKEN CATEGORIES.

COME DOWN TOWN AND PARK IN THE HARD ROCK CASINO PARKING LOT AND ENJOY THE MUSIC, FUN AND GREAT BAR-B-QUE:

AWESOME CAMP PROGRAMS.

CAMP ADVANCEMENT DIRECTOR KYLE KNAACK (KUH-NACK) SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF OTHER THINGS GOING ON IN BATTERY PARK TOO:

ENTIRE EVENT.

TWO TRAGER GRILLS ARE AMONG THE PRIZES BEING RAFFLED OFF.

OVER 3000 PEOPLE ATTENDED RIBFEST LAST YEAR,