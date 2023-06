AIR MUSEUM TO HOST WORLD HAM RADIO DAY EVENT

SIOUXLAND AMATEUR RADIO ENTHUSIASTS WILL BE TAKING PART IN THE ANNUAL HAM RADIO WORLD WIDE FIELD DAY ON SATURDAY.

LARRY FINLEY WILL BE HOSTING THE 24 HOUR EVENT AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION:

HAMRADIO1 OC…….KIND OF COOL. :28

FINLEY SAYS THE AMATEUR RADIO OPERATORS TEST THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE CAPABILITY TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS IF COMMERCIAL LAND LINES, EMERGENCY AGENCY RADIOS AND CELL PHONES SYSTEMS ARE OUT OF SERVICE:

HAMRADIO2 OC……..RESPONSE AGENCIES. :14

FINLEY SAYS THEY WILL COMMUNICATE WITH OTHER LOCAL AREA OPERATORS, AS WELL AS SOME FARTHER AWAY:

HAMRADIO3 OC……..WORLDWIDE. :15

YOU MAY STOP DOWN AND VISIT WITH THE RADIO OPERATORS.

THE FREE EVENT STARTS AT NOON SATURDAY AND ENDS AT NOON SUNDAY AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION & TRANSPORTATION LOCATED AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT NEAR THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AREA.