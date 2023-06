YANKTON APARTMENT BUILDING DECLARED UNSAFE

A STRUCTURAL ENGINEER IS DEEMING A HISTORIC YANKTON APARTMENT BUILDING UNSAFE AFTER BRICKS STARTED FALLING FROM ITS EXTERIOR THIS WEEK.

RESIDENTS WERE TOLD TO EVACUATE THE 150-YEAR-OLD BUILDING ON DOUGLAS AVENUE ON TUESDAY.

NOW THEY MUST FIND A NEW HOME WHILE THE OWNER FIGURES OUT HOW TO PAY FOR THE REPAIRS.

THE CONDEMNED BUILDING USED TO BE YANKTON COUNTY’S COURTHOUSE AND COUNTY JAIL. IT ONCE HOUSED “BROKEN NOSE JACK” MCCALL, WHO WAS HANGED FOR MURDERING OLD WEST LEGEND WILD BILL HICKOK IN THE LATE 1800S.