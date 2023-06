TWO ARRESTED AT VACATED DOWNTOWN APARTMENT BUILDING

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY NO FURTHER INCIDENTS HAVE OCCURRED AT SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER SINCE A SERIES OF DISTURBANCES TEMPORARILY CLOSED THE HOMELESS SHELTER ON SUNDAY.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THOUGH, AT A VACANT APARTMENT BUILDING ACROSS FROM THE SHELTER WHICH HAD BEEN BOARDED UP AGAIN ON MONDAY AFTER BEING OCCUPIED BY A NUMBER OF HOMELESS PEOPLE:

GILL SAYS 45-YEAR-OLD JESSE TWEEDY WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH 3RD OFFENSE AND CRIMINAL TRESPASS. WHILE JALEEL WILLIAMS WAS CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

SGT. GILL SAYS OFFICERS HAVE MADE IT CLEAR TO THOSE STAYING AT THE WARMING SHELTER THAT ANYBODY WHO RE-ENTERS THE ABANDONED APARTMENT BUILDING WILL BE ARRESTED.

HE SAYS OFFICERS ARE ALSO CHECKING WITH THE SHELTER STAFF TO MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO FURTHER DISTURBANCES THERE:

SGT. GILL SAYS THE WARMER WEATHER HAS ALSO SEEN AN INCREASE IN PANHANDLING FROM SUPPOSED VAGRANTS AT MANY OF SIOUX CITY’S BUSIEST INTERSECTIONS:

GILL SAYS GIVING THE PANHANDLERS CASH IS NOT HELPING THE SITUATION AS THERE ARE PLENTY OF RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR THEM IF THEY ARE TRULY IN NEED:

THERE ARE A VARIETY OF LOCAL AGENCIES AND CHURCHES WITH PROGRAMS TO PROVIDE FOOD, CLOTHING AND SHELTER TO THOSE IN NEED.