SAND TAKES ISSUE WITH STATE HANDLING OF OPEN RECORDS REQUESTS

THE IOWA FREEDOM OF INFORMATION COUNCIL AND TWO OTHERS WILL BE PAID 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO SETTLE TWO LAWSUITS THAT ACCUSED GOVERNOR REYNOLDS AND HER STAFF OF VIOLATING OPEN RECORDS LAWS.

THE SETTLEMENTS WERE APPROVED BY THE STATE TREASURER AND THE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT, WHO ARE MEMBERS OF THE STATE APPEAL BOARD.

THE ONLY NO VOTE CAME FROM STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND, THE ONLY DEMOCRAT IN STATEWIDE ELECTED OFFICE.

ROBSAND1 OC……….TAKE IT ANYMORE.” :06

THE LAWSUITS STEMMED FROM PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS MADE TO STATE AGENCIES OVER A YEAR AND A HALF, STARTING IN APRIL 2020.

ATTORNEYS FOR THE GOVERNOR ARGUED IN COURT THAT THERE IS NO SPECIFIC DEADLINE IN STATE LAW FOR FULFILLING PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS.

IN APRIL OF THIS YEAR, THE IOWA SUPREME COURT CALLED THE DELAYED RESPONSES UNREASONABLE.

ROBSAND3 OC……..ACTUALLY WITHHELD RECORDS.” :13

SAND SAYS THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE FAILED TO REPLY TO SOME PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS FOR UP TO A YEAR.

ROBSAND2 OC…….IT’S RIDICULOUS.” :06

KOLLIN CROMPTON, DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR GOVERNOR REYNOLDS, SAYS THE COVID-19 RESPONSE PUT UNPRECEDENTED DEMANDS ON THE GOVERNOR’S TEAM TO MEET THE IMMEDIATE NEEDS OF IOWANS AND PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS WERE UNINTENTIONALLY DELAYED.

