REPORT SAYS NEBRASKA LOBBYISTS SET SPENDING RECORD

A NEW REPORT SAYS LAST YEAR, NEBRASKA LOBBYISTS BROKE RECORDS, EARNING OVER $21-POINT-EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS IN COMPENSATION FROM SPECIAL INTERESTS TO TRY AND INFLUENCE LEGISLATION.

THE REPORT WAS RELEASED BY COMMON CAUSE NEBRASKA AND LISTS AMONG THE TOP SPENDERS THE NEBRASKA FARM BUREAU, THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AND THE LEAGUE OF MUNICIPALITIES.

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL CONFERENCE OF STATE LEGISLATURES, NEBRASKA HAS NO RESTRICTIONS ON LOBBYIST CONTRIBUTIONS OR FUNDRAISERS, AND IS ONE OF 22 STATES THAT HAVE NO RESTRICTION ON IN-SESSION FUNDRAISERS.

GAVIN GEIS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMMON CAUSE NEBRASKA, SAYS “THE TIME FOR NEBRASKA TO BRING ACCOUNTABILITY TO LOBBYING IS TODAY. AS THE LOBBYING INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO GROW, IT’S ON OUR STATE LEADERS TO REPRESENT THE PEOPLE, NOT SPECIAL INTERESTS, AND PASS CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM.”