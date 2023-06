NO SURPRISE….AREA DROUGHT CONDITIONS CONTINUE

SEVERAL IOWA COMMUNITIES HAVE SHIFTED INTO EXTREME DROUGHT WITHIN THE PAST WEEK.

PARTS OF WESTERN IOWA NEAR SIOUX CITY AND COUNCIL BLUFFS HAVE SEEN DROUGHT CONDITIONS WORSEN IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYS.

IT’S THE SAME IN SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, INCLUDING AREAS OF VAN BUREN, DAVIS, AND APPANOOSE COUNTIES.

IN ADDITION, THE LATEST U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR REPORT SHOWS AN AREA OF NORTH CENTRAL IOWA ENCOMPASSING FORT DODGE, MASON CITY, WATERLOO AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN HAS GONE FROM ABNORMALLY DRY, TO MODERATE DROUGHT.