LT. BOLLINGER GRADUATES FROM FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY

SIOUX CITY POLICE LIEUTENANT BRAD BOLLINGER HAS GRADUATED FROM THE FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY IN QUANTICO, VIRGINIA.

LIEUTENANT BOLLINGER IS THE FOURTH OFFICER IN THE HISTORY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TO COMPLETE THE PROGRAM.

THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OFFERS TEN WEEKS OF ADVANCED COMMUNICATION, LEADERSHIP, AND FITNESS TRAINING.

PARTICIPANTS MUST HAVE PROVEN RECORDS AS PROFESSIONALS WITHIN THEIR AGENCIES AND ON AVERAGE, THESE OFFICERS HAVE 21 YEARS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERIENCE AND USUALLY RETURN TO THEIR AGENCIES TO SERVE IN EXECUTIVE-LEVEL POSITIONS.

LT. BOLLINGER HAS BEEN WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SINCE 1997.

NATIONALLY, FEWER THAN ONE PERCENT OF OFFICERS HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO ATTEND THE FBI PROGRAM.