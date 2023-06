GLASS RECYCLING CHANGE FOR MORNINGSIDE RESIDENTS

MORNINGSIDE RESIDENTS WHO RECYCLE GLASS AT THE CONTAINER LOCATED AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS HY-VEE WILL HAVE TO USE ANOTHER LOCATION FOR THE NEXT MONTH.

THE GLASS RECYCLING CONTAINER LOCATED AT THE HY-VEE STORE PARKING LOT AT 4500 SERGEANT ROAD WILL BE REMOVED FRIDAY TO BE REPAINTED.

IT WILL BE UNAVAILABLE FOR APPROXIMATELY 4 TO 5 WEEKS.

RESIDENTS MAY DROP OFF GLASS FOR RECYCLING AT OTHER LOCATIONS INCLUDING HY-VEE STORES ON GORDON DRIVE AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD OR THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT ON GORDON DRIVE.

OTHER GLASS RECYCLING CONTAINERS ARE LOCATED AT FAREWAY STORES ON WAR EAGLE DRIVE AND INDIAN HILLS DRIVE AND THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER AT 5800 28TH STREET.