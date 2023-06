The KSCJ Classic Car Calendars for 2023-2024 are in!

Get your copy starting Wednesday, June 28th at any sponsor location listed below:

Sioux City Public Museum

Doxx Warehouse

Prime Time in Hinton, IA

Pioneer Auto

Midwest Construction Rentals

J & J Coins and Collectibles

Zenk Auto

Wilmes Hardware Store

Ron Pieper Body Shop

Congrats to Scott Schmitt for getting in the calendar for the month of July!