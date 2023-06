YOUNG STUDENTS SPREAD THEIR WINGS AT AIR MUSEUM CAMP

YOUNG STUDENTS FROM THE SIOUXLAND AREA ARE LEARNING ABOUT AVIATION AT THE MID AMERICA AIR MUSEUM IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK.

3RD THROUGH 5TH GRADERS TOOK PART WEDNESDAY IN THE TENNIS SHOES ON THE TARMAC DAY CAMP.

SUZANNE BARTELS IS A CAMP INSTRUCTOR:

AIRCAMP1 OC…….SUCH AS LIFT. :19

THE YOUNGSTERS ALSO HAD SOME HANDS ON ACTIVITIES:

AIRCAMP2 OC…..TALK ABOUT ROCKETRY. :21

MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE TAKING PART IN A JUNIOR PILOT CAMP THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

A SECOND SET OF CAMPS TAKES PLACE NEXT WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AT THE AIR MUSEUM.