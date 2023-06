NOEM HOPES TO BRING MORE WORKERS TO SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WANTS TO BEEF UP EMPLOYMENT IN THE STATE. SHE’S ANNOUNCING A NATIONWIDE WORKFORCE RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN CALLED, “FREEDOM WORKS HERE.”

GOVERNOR NOEM IS HOPING TO ATTRACT FREEDOM-LOVING FOLKS FROM ALL OVER THE U.S. TO LIVE AND WORK IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

SHE SAID DESPITE HAVING THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN AMERICAN HISTORY, THE STATE STILL HAS 25-THOUSAND OPEN JOBS.

THE CAMPAIGN WILL INCLUDE JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE, DIRECT MARKETING, DIGITAL ADS, AND TV ADS.