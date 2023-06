LEIF ERIKSON POOL REOPENS

SIOUX CITY’S LEIF ERIKSON SWIMMING POOL HAS REOPENED TO THE PUBLIC.

THE NORTHSIDE POOL HAS BEEN CLOSED SINCE LAST FRIDAY BECAUSE OF DISTURBANCES LAST WEEK THAT SENT ONE TEENAGER TO THE HOSPITAL.

CITY RECREATION SUPERINTENDENT JOHN BYRNES SAYS SECURITY WILL BE PRESENT AT THE POOL FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE:

BYRNES SAYS SOME POOL RULES HAVE CHANGED ALSO:

BYRNES HOPES EVERYONE WILL ABIDE BY THE RULES AND COME TO THE POOL TO HAVE FUN AND COOL OFF FROM OUR HOT WEATHER:

THE LEIF ERIKSON AND LEWIS SWIMMING POOLS ARE OPEN DAILY FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 6:00 P.M. THROUGH AUGUST 13TH.

THE RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER IS OPEN DAILY FROM 1:00P.M.TO 7:00 P.M. THROUGH THE SAME DATE.