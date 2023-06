IOWA OFFICIALS UNHAPPY WITH NEW E-P-A ETHANOL TARGETS

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY HAS RELEASED ITS FINAL RULE FOR BIOFUEL BLENDING REQUIREMENTS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS, WITH ETHANOL PRODUCTION TARGETS THAT ARE NOT AS HIGH AS INITIALLY PROPOSED IN DECEMBER.

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS THIS LATEST E-P-A DECISION FAILS TO MEET THE INTENT OF THE RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD.

NAIG17 OC……..RENEWABLE DIESEL SIDE.” :09

THE RULE DOES INCREASE PRODUCTION REQUIREMENTS FOR BIODIESEL AND RENEWABLE DIESEL, BUT NAIG SAYS THOSE LEVELS ARE BELOW CURRENT USAGE.

THE STATE AG SECRETARY IS ALSO ACCUSING THE E-P-A OF PITTING ONE SECTOR OF THE RENEWABLE FUELS INDUSTRY AGAINST ANOTHER BY LOWERING THE ETHANOL NUMBERS.

NAIG18 OC……..WON’T ADD UP.” :25

NAIG SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS FAILED TO SUPPORT THE BENEFITS OF RENEWABLE FUEL PRODUCTION.

NAIG19 OC……BE HIT WITH.” :09

THE PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION SAYS THE PROPOSAL FAILS ON ALL FRONTS AND THE HEAD OF THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION SAYS THE E-P-A HAS SET UP A LOSE-LOSE SITUATION FOR ETHANOL AND BIODIESEL PRODUCERS.