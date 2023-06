GOODWILL BREAKS GROUND ON NEW MISSION SERVICES BLDG

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES IS EXPANDING ITS SIOUX CITY CAMPUS IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF WEST 4TH STREET.

A GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY TOOK PLACE FOR A NEW 25,000-SQUARE-FOOT MISSION SERVICES BUILDING ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GOODWILL SUPPORT CENTER CAMPUS.

GOODWILL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BRIGET SOLOMON SAYS THE STATE-OF-THE-ART BUILDING WILL BE HOME TO GOODWILL’S ANNUAL SHOE AND MITTEN PROGRAM, CAREER FAIRS AND MORE:

SHE SAYS THE NEW FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BETTER INTERACTION BETWEEN THEIR CLIENTS AND THE PUBLIC:

SHAWN FICK, VICE PRESIDENT OF MISSION ADVANCEMENT AT GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS, SAYS THE NEW BUILDING WILL ALLOW FOR MUCH NEEDED GROWTH IN THE LOCAL ORGANIZATION:

GOODWILL HAS SERVED THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOR MORE THAN 100 YEARS.

THE NEW MISSION SERVICES BUILDING IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN EARLY 2025.