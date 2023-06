SOUTH SIOUX MIDDLE SCHOOL GARDEN PROJECT TAKES ROOT

SOUTH SIOUX CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL STAFF AND STUDENTS HELD A GARDEN PARTY AND COOKOUT TUESDAY TO DEDICATE THE COMPLETION OF AN OUTDOOR CLASSROOM PROJECT AND GARDEN BEDS.

STEM TEACHER CHAD BECKIUS HELPED SPEARHEAD THE STUDENT DRIVEN PROJECT THAT STARTED TWO YEARS AGO WITH CONSTRUCTION OF A SIDEWALK AND PATIO, AND THEN LATER AN AREA WITH PRAIRIE GRASS AND GARDENS:

HE SAYS THE MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS DID ALL OF THE PLANTING AND MOST OF THE WORK:

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM SAYS THOSE STUDENTS CAN LOOK BACK ON THE PROJECT WITH PRIDE FOR YEARS TO COME:

AFTER A RIBBON CUTTING TOOK PLACE, THE STUDENTS AND STAFF WERE TREATED TO LUNCH.